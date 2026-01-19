One man dead after domestic disturbance in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — A man who intervened in a violent domestic disturbance shot and killed a 58-year-old suspect who was allegedly threatening a woman with a gun Sunday afternoon in Killeen.

Killeen police responded to the incident at approximately 1:34 p.m. Officers discovered the 58-year-old man in a breezeway with multiple gunshot wounds.

Emergency responders rushed him to Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center in critical condition, but he died from his injuries. Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced him dead at 2:42 p.m.

A 45-year-old woman involved in the incident was taken to Seton Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

The preliminary investigation revealed that witnesses heard a woman screaming and saw a man pointing a firearm at her. A 66-year-old man walking nearby heard the commotion and decided to intervene.

Police said the 58-year-old then turned his weapon toward both the woman and the Good Samaritan, prompting the 66-year-old to fire his own gun and strike the suspect.

The Killeen Police Department continues to investigate the shooting.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.