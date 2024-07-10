Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBurleson County

Actions

Burleson County hospital receives grant to increase access to high-speed internet

Posted at 5:41 PM, Jul 10, 2024

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — The St. Joseph Health Center in Burleson County received a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to increase access its to high-speed internet.

  • The hospital received a grant for worth about $134,000.
  • It's part of the Texas Department of Agriculture's $23 million Broadband Infrastructure Improvement grant, which seeks to help rural hospitals increase access to high-speed internet.
  • The goal of the grant is to improve services like adding telehealth, communicating with doctors and accessing medical records online.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Burleson County St. Joseph Health hospital is getting a grant to improve its technology.

It's worth about $130,000 — the grant works to provide reliable, high-speed internet access.

It's part of the Texas Department of Agriculture $23 million dollar program to help rural hospitals access provide more medical services online — services like accessing medical records online, scheduling appointments and communicating with doctors.

Follow Brieanna on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Brieanna Smith
Next Page

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

Feed the Need: Click here to donate to the pantry of your choice

2:27 PM, Jun 22, 2021