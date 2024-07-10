Burleson County hospital receives grant to increase access to high-speed internet

CALDWELL, Texas (KRHD) — The St. Joseph Health Center in Burleson County received a grant from the Texas Department of Agriculture to increase access its to high-speed internet.



The hospital received a grant for worth about $134,000.

It's part of the Texas Department of Agriculture's $23 million Broadband Infrastructure Improvement grant, which seeks to help rural hospitals increase access to high-speed internet.

The goal of the grant is to improve services like adding telehealth, communicating with doctors and accessing medical records online.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

