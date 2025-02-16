WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Sports Hall of Fame honored its 2025 class. Included in this class is Brittney Griner.

Griner is a Baylor legend who has created countless moments during her time with the Bears.

"Winning the national championship, of course, but there was a game senior night. I'm sure coach probably remembers this one, but I had two dunks already and we were going in halftime and I think I may have said I need to get the fans one more dunk — and I mean I stood on my business and I got them the last dunk so I got three in that game," Griner said.

Watch the full story here:

Brittney Griner honored at Texas Sports Hall of Fame

Griner also reflected on advice to give to young athletes looking to follow Griner's path.

"One, staying grounded. Something that my parents taught me, growing up in Houston, my whole life they taught me to stay grounded and that honestly helped me out through my whole career and then just being true to yourself," Griner said.

Also, part of the 2025 class is Ed "Too Tall" Jones. Jones is a Dallas Cowboys legend who was part of the 1977 Super Bowl team. Jones was asked about his relationship with Tom Landry.

"The thing that stood out most to me about Coach Landry was when he said number one, you had a very good coaching staff at Tennessee State. Number two, If you stay out of trouble, If you study, because if you make mistakes, you can't play my defense. I have the utmost respect for Coach Landry and to this day. I thank him for making me the number one overall pick back in 1974," Jones said.

Here is the full list of the Class of 2025:

- Brittney Griner

- Ed "Too Tall" Jones

- Todd Dodge

- Cedric Benson

- Biz Mackey

- Carla Overbeck

- Chris Plonsky

- Richmond Webb

