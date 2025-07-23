Brazos County Commissioners consider terminating contract for Inner East Loop project

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Brazos County commissioners will decide on July 29, whether to terminate their contract with Quiddity Engineering LLC, which was tasked with studying and designing a proposed Inner East Loop on the eastern side of the county.

The agenda item comes after Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla requested its inclusion, following months of feedback from constituents regarding the project. Konderla expressed concerns over residents' lack of understanding that the Inner East Loop was part of the bond measure included on Proposition A during the November 2022 election.

“I remain uneasy about how few residents understood the Inner East Loop was part of the bond the previous court included on Prop A in the November 2022 election,” Konderla said. “It has weighed heavy on my heart that this study has caused so much pain for so many people worried about their homes and their land. As there is conflicting data on when or if an Inner East Loop would be needed, I cannot, in good conscience, continue a project that could tie up taxpayers’ property.”

Acting County Judge Kyle Kacal, who has taken time to study the project in his newly appointed role, emphasized the professionalism of Quiddity Engineering.

“I want to be very clear, Quiddity has performed every assignment and executed this contract with the utmost professionalism. This possible action is in no way a reflection on the Quiddity team and the great work they have done,” Kacal said. “None of the current commissioners were in office when the previous court voted to include an Inner East Loop study on the TRIP 22 bond proposition, but it was the responsibility of this court to carry out the process. It has since become clear that there is not a current purpose for the County to continue a study for a road the County would neither construct nor maintain.”

The community has united against the proposed project in the past, expressing concerns about developing an area that residents wish would be kept rural, alleging that it would cause traffic issues and that residents with homes in the line of construction could be forced to relocate.

The discussion will take place during the commissioners' regular meeting on Tuesday at 10 a.m. The outcome may have significant implications for the future of highway planning in Brazos County, particularly for residents concerned about the potential impact on their properties.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.