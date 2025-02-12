Brazos County neighbors unite against proposed Inner East Loop project

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Neighbors in Bryan expressed concerns at a public meeting about the possible Inner East Look Project in Brazos County.



Neighbors gathered at Bryan High School on Monday to share their thoughts about the possible Inner East Loop Project

The project is a 20 mile road project that would connect Bryan and College Station on the east side of the county and will allegedly help with traffic in this growing community

'No East Loop' is a group that's fighting to stop the inner east loop road from being built in Brazos County

Submit comments or concerns by February 19

15ABC asked Chris Barnes what he would like to see done with the possible Inner East Loop Project.

"I want the project completely killed."

Neighbors in Bryan are sharing their concerns about the proposed Inner East Loop Project in Brazos County.

"It's the whole community that gets affected, regardless of where you live," Barnes said.

"It doesn't solve any of the traffic issues that we actually do have here and it hurts the people that live here, especially the people who actually are going to lose their property," Barnes said.

Even though this project could help with transportation issues, not everyone is excited about this idea.

Residents with homes in the line of construction could be forced to relocate.

"We're not saying move the highway off of our home, we're saying get the highway out, because if you move it off of my house, you're just going to put it on somebody else's," founder of 'No East Loop', Beverly Greenwood said.

She assures15ABC this is a fight she'll never give up.

"Our point has been all along to educate people about what's going on, to get them to pay attention, to wake up, and to notice that, 'hey, there's highways being built all around us, and the next one may be going through your living room."

"We're going to force them to sacrifice their home and their land so the rest of us can get someplace quicker? That's pretty disappointing," she said.