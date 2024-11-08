Frustrations rise as TxDOT announces Inner Loop East project

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — Residents in Brazos County are voicing opposition to the proposed Inner Loop East roadway project by TxDOT and local cities, fearing it will disrupt their rural community and drive unwanted development.



Community members are concerned the project will significantly alter the rural atmosphere, with families who have lived there for generations wanting to preserve their heritage.

The Inner Loop East project is a long-term initiative to connect Bryan and College Station’s east sides, aimed at preparing for a projected 91% population increase by 2045.

While officials stress that nothing is finalized and seek community input, residents worry the project will encourage growth that feels forced rather than organic.

Residents have until November 22 to provide feedback on the project at this link.

Broadcast Script:

Chris Barnes, a Bryan resident, expressed his concerns at Thursday night’s open house, organized to discuss a new project by TxDOT and Brazos County.

“If you look around the room, there's not one single person that I found that's in favor of this,” he said.

Barnes is one of hundreds of community members who attended the meeting to learn more about the project — the gathering revealed a strong local opposition to the proposed development, with many residents fearing the impact on their rural way of life.

One resident, Robert Mitchell, shared his perspective, saying, “it is drastically going to change the atmosphere of being in the country.”

Robert’s family has lived on the same land for over six generations.

“We've been out here for like six plus generations, so I'm actually on my great-great-great grandfather's land. It's dwindled down some, but it's still quite a bit of land, and it's very nice to be able to keep that in our family.”

The Inner Loop East project, a collaboration between TxDOT and the cities of Bryan and College Station, aims to create a roadway connecting the eastern parts of the two cities.

However, residents worry the project will accelerate development in areas they wish to keep rural.

Jacqie Wilson, the Brazos County communications lead for the Interloop East Study, addressed these concerns at the meeting.

"This is a long, multi-year process, and so nothing is happening tomorrow, and also nothing is set in stone,” Wilson said, reassuring attendees. “We are here to work with you.”

Wilson highlighted that the project is designed to prepare for expected population growth in the area.

“The county expects to see a 91% increase in population by 2045, which is pretty astronomical,” she said.

“Planning for the future now is really critical to maintaining travel times and access to your favorite destinations and places of business.”

Despite these explanations, many residents remain opposed, feeling that the project promotes unwanted development. Chris, another resident, voiced his discontent, saying: “growth because people move here because they like it is one thing. Growth that's being driven by planners that try and push it into a certain area is not okay, and that's what this is.”