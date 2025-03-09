Bracket revealed for 2025 Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The bracket for the Big 12 Men's Basketball Championship has been revealed.

The Baylor Bears earned the seventh seed and also received a bye week for the tournament.

Here is the schedule:

First Round - Tuesday, March 11

Game 1 - No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 13 Cincinnati - 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 2 - No. 9 TCU vs. No. 16 Colorado - 2 p.m. CT

Game 3 - No. 10 K-State vs. No. 15 Arizona State - 6 p.m. CT

Game 4 - No. 11 Utah vs. No. 14 UCF - 8:30 p.m. CT

Second Round - Wednesday, March 12

Game 5 - No. 5 Iowa State vs. Winner of Game 1 - 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 6 - No. 8 West Virginia vs. Game 2 winner - 2 p.m. CT

Game 7 - No. 7 Baylor vs. Winner of Game 3 - 6 p.m. CT

Game 8 - No. 6 Kansas vs. Winner of Game 4 - 8:30 p.m. CT

Quarterfinals - Thursday, March 13

Game 9 - No. 4 BYU vs. Winner of Game 5 - 11:30 a.m. CT

Game 10 - No. 1 Houston vs. Winner of Game 6 - 2 p.m. CT

Game 11 - No. 2 Texas Tech vs. Winner of Game 7 - 6 p.m. CT

Game 12 - No. 3 Arizona vs. Winner of Game eight - 8:30 p.m. CT

Semifinals - Friday, March 14

Game 13 - Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10 - 6 p.m. CT

Game 14 - Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12 - 8:30 p.m. CT

Final - Saturday, March 15

Game 15 - Winner of Game 13 vs. Winner of Game 14 - 5 p.m. CT

Like the women's tournament, this is the first time the tournament will have 16 schools

Baylor finishes the regular season 18-13 and 10-10 in conference play.

In the tournament last season, the Bears beat Cincinnati before their run ended against Iowa State.

