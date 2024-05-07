'It was coming so quickly': Nurse recalls escaping home during weekend floods in Clifton

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Some roads across Bosque County have washed out and others are still closed after flooding over the weekend, like CR 4150 which is washed out from end to end, leading to about an eight foot drop.

The City of Clifton was considered by some over the weekend to be an "island" with no way in or out.

Both the Clifton Armory and American Legion Hall Post 322 received water on the inside of their buildings as high as four feet. On Monday, crews were working to clean up the facilities.

While flood waters have receded, police told 25 News' Bobby Poitevint around 10 people had to evacuate their homes.

Geneva Gee, a hospice nurse, remembers seeing the water rush to her home minutes before getting out.

She said, “It was very scary. It was rapid. It was coming so quickly. We just barely had time to get out.”

You can watch her full story in the video attached to this article.

City leaders said they are still assessing the damage.

The Bosque County Sheriff's Office has reported one death after a man drowned attempting to exit floodwaters on May 5.

Online resources such as Clifton Police's Facebook, the Bosque County Sheriff's Office's Facebook and TxDOT can help to stay current on road conditions and closures.

We will also continue to report road conditions and closures as updates are released.

Follow Bobby on social media!