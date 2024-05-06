Bosque County man dies from drowning near his home due to weekend flooding

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — Bosque County Sheriff's Office dispatch received a call early Sunday morning stating that her husband had exited their residence to check on rising water near their home — an RV located near a creek.

After not being able to contact or reach her husband, she called 911.

"Due to flooding roadways, emergency responders were hindered in their arrival on scene — eventually, responders were able to make it to the location, finding and rescuing the female," authorities said.

"After a search of the area, responders located the body of the husband who had been swept away in the rushing water and drowned."

The identity of the deceased will not be released at this time pending notification of next of kin.