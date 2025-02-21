Bosque Film Society keeping Cliftex Theatre alive

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — "My best friend's grandmother ran the ticket booth," said a board member of the Bosque Film Society Angela Smith.

The Cliftex Theatre in Clifton holds a special place in Angela Smith’s heart. She was born and raised in Clifton and remembers coming to the theatre countless times. It's the place where her love for the cinema was born.

“I saw my first moving picture here. My dad brought me to see Sleeping Beauty. I brought my children here, my grandchildren. It’s a place you where you went with friends, you went on dates," Smith said.

The first time walking into the more than 100-year-old theatre, little did Smith know that it would eventually become her passion.

As a founding board member of the Bosque Film Society for the past five years, she's been helping oversee the entire venue, while bringing new films and community events to the local area. Board President Brett Voss said the films and showings are selected with the community in mind.

“We go through a selection process with our members to select up from 225 down to 12 each year for the month of private showings for our members, but then we also have free to the public showings," Voss said.

For Smith, it’s about keeping a historical marker in Clifton.

“It’s a place for community gathering that’s very special. In small towns, we go to a restaurant, or we go into the theatre we know people there. You catch up on how somebody’s mother is doing or kids graduating from college," Smith said.

The Bosque Film Society isn’t just about keeping it all local. It does its best to help other filmmakers in Central Texas.

“Trying to get other filmmakers in the area if not to make films but to possibly utilize the Cliftex as a venue for their films," Smith said.

