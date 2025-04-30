Bosque County tax assessor arrested by Texas Rangers

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Arlene Swiney was arrested by the Texas Rangers earlier this month. Swiney is charged with having prohibited communication with the appraisal district to influence a property appraisal.



According to the affidavit, Swiney was arrested Tuesday on misdemeanor charges for prohibited communications with the Bosque County Appraisal District.

This is a Class A Misdemeanor.

Swiney has since bonded out of jail.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

25 News has obtained this affidavit from Bosque County regarding the investigation into Arlene Swiney, the county's tax assessor-collector.

The affidavit shows rangers arrested Swiney Tuesday on misdemeanor charges — of having prohibited communication with the appraisal district to influence a property appraisal.

It states that the Bosque County district attorney received a complaint this past March from Bosque County Appraisal District Chief Appraiser Chris Moser.

He told investigators in March 2024 that Swiney communicated with his office several times in March 2024 to influence the value of a property that had already been appraised.

Specifically, Moser told investigators Swiney called about a specific property that had undergone improvements and was undervalued.

But during that call, Moser said she mentioned the property owners had campaigned against her.

The affidavit shows investigators reviewed recordings of several calls, which matched the information provided by Moser.

After Swiney continued to make several calls to the appraisal office, Moser told rangers that she had emailed him, explaining that her communications with the appraisal district were illegal, but the calls continued.

Swiney was interviewed by rangers on April 29, when she told them she did not recall saying the property owner had campaigned against her.

Swiney has since been released from jail. The Bosque County judge's office declined to comment.

