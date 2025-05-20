Board delays action on Superintendent Separation, DIA investigation at Marlin ISD meeting

MARLIN, Texas (KXXV) — Marlin ISD tabled votes on a potential superintendent separation and a proposed third-party investigation, with no public explanation given.



Marlin ISD began Monday's board meeting with community recognitions.

The board later entered closed session to discuss a potential superintendent separation and a DIA investigation.

Both items were tabled with no public explanation, though one community member voiced support for an investigation.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It was an emotional night at Monday’s Marlin ISD school board meeting — from celebrations to the consideration of a possible leadership change.

The evening started on a high note — with honors and recognitions for community members.

One of those honors: naming the press box at Legion Field after Superintendent Dr. Darryl Henson.

But shortly after - the board moved into closed session and after more than an hour the board returned and voted to table an item on the agenda “superintendent voluntary separation agreement.”

The board also reviewed agenda items considering whether to allow the district’s attorney to appoint a third party to conduct a DIA investigation.

That item was also tabled — in a 6-1 vote.

But one community member spoke out during public comment — expressing his support and desire for the investigation.

“This investigation should not be biased. There have been multiple ongoing requests for a comprehensive investigation to occur about prior and current ongoing concerns,” said one man during public comment.

During the public session, the district did not provide any information behind the talks for the superintendent voluntary separation agreement — or the nature of the investigation under consideration.

25 News reached out to Marlin ISD and Superintendent Dr.Henson for comment on this situation, but has not yet heard back.

