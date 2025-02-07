Black Pot Cajun Cuisine featured on America's Best Restaurants roadshow for the second year in a row

LACY LAKEVIEW, TEXAS (KXXV) — Black Pot Cajun Cuisine in Lacy Lakeview will be featured on America's Best Restaurants roadshow for the second year in a row.



Black Pot Cajun Cuisine brings a taste of Louisiana to Central Texas.

The restaurant's signature dishes include gumbo, jambalaya, and crawfish etouffee.

America's Best Restaurants is a show that travels across the country tasting food, finding recipes, and highlighting local spots like Black Pot.

Watch ABR's episode when it airs on their YouTube channel.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For Texas native Stacey Mitchell, cajun food is all about the flavors.

"It's the different spices that we include in our different recipes to create that flavor for that dish," she said.

Stacey is the owner of Black Pot Cajun Cuisine in our neighborhood. A restaurant is featured on America's Best Restaurant.

She told 25 News she learned how to cook for many people by being one out of 17 children in her family. Now, she's using those skills and her mother's recipes at her restaurant.

"We come a few times a month," customer Becky Shumake said.

For some of Stacey's customers—her cooking is a taste of home. Becky Shumake has been coming to Black Pot for more than a decade.

"I'm from Louisiana, and I'm always looking for good cajun food," Becky said. "Many years ago someone told me to come out and try Miss. Stacey's food and I'm like, this is incredible."

Stacey says she chose to open a shop in Lacy Lakeview because of what she describes as a tight-knit community.

"I chose the city because, first of all, it's a growing city, and I wanted to be a part of something that I could help grow," she said. "There are not a lot of restaurants in the city of Lacy Lakeview, but they are a community, family, and they support one another."

She says the publicity from the show — which goes around the nation highlighting mom-and-pop cafes like this one — helped bring in more foot traffic — and more mouths to feed.

Follow Bella on social media!