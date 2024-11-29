Black Friday kicks off early at Central Texas Marketplace

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — “Not as many fights,” Waco resident Jerry said, referring to how Black Friday has changed.

Many of our neighbors—like local Jerry, and his family, woke up dark and early this Black Friday. Jerry said while Black Friday has changed over the years— he still came early to make sure he found hunting supplies.

Stores like Cabela's and Bass Pro Shops in the Central Texas Marketplace began opening as early as 5 a.m. Some of our neighbors said they enjoy getting their shopping started early.

“We do this every year— so it's something we've always done," another neighbor said. "It's always been a tradition. We've been doing this for 5 or 6 years."

It's a family tradition for these sisters and their mom.

"One day, we saw a deal and said, hey, let's go get that. So then we just started it, and it's been really fun ever since."

Other shoppers at Bass Pro Shops tell 25 News that the store gave out gift cards between $5 and $500 for the first 200 people in line, but those were gone very quickly. However, other neighbors are not interested in participating in Black Friday this year.

"Black Friday is chaos," one neighbor told 25 News. "There are a lot of people out and it's hard to get what you want, just the crowds."

