WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One group from Bishop Reicher Catholic School is heading to State to compete in the 4 x 400 meter relay.

Watch the full story here:

Bishop Reicher's track team prepares for State Meet

This is a young group made up of four freshmen and one sophomore. Their hard work is paying off since the Cougars are in the State Meet for the third straight year.

"They just worked very hard and they're each one of these athletes out here just keep pushing each other to get better and it's every day is a race out here every practice has been super competitive," head coach Mac Fernandez said.

"It's pretty crazy because a bunch of freshmen going to state we only practice this like twice because going into district meet we didn't run this before so we only really had ran this twice," freshman Tyler Collier said.

The TAPPS State Meet is ongoing at Midway — Bishop Reicher will compete on Saturday.

