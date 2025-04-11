Bill to create TX Homeland Security Division advances to House

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Senate has passed a bill to create a Texas Homeland Security Division. Now it goes to the House, and 25 News talked to a Waco House representative who says this will help keep our state safe no matter what happens in D.C.

Texas saw millions of illegal immigrants come into our state during the last administration, prompting Governor Abbott to create Operation Lone Star. State Representative District 56 Pat Curry said, “There’s no telling who came in. It's estimated at 20 million. We’ve never had an invasion like that before.” Now taking Operation Lone Star a step further, Flower Mound State Senator Tan Parker authored Senate Bill 36, which creates a Texas Homeland Security Division.

It would create an office within the Department of Public Safety focused on immigration enforcement, organized crime, and threats to state infrastructure.

“The whole goal is to bring together to deal with homeland not just border security but critical infrastructure, water, power, roads bridges on top of proper training," Curry said.

The bill passed the Senate in a 26-4 vote.

Now, it goes to the state house, and Curry has already discussed it with Senator Parker. “He’s excited. We’re excited. We’re solidifying our homeland security regardless of what the U.S. government does," Curry said. If passed, SB 36 would permanently integrate Texas’ immigration enforcement efforts into the state’s criminal justice system.

According to a fiscal report on the bill, SB 36 would hire 23 full time employees which would cost 7 million dollars by August 2027.

“I’m proud it passed in the Senate. I love efficiency, and I think this will help," Curry said. "Texans will feel safer when they know more about it.”

It’s important to note that Lt. Governor Dan Patrick designated SB 36 among his top priorities for the legislative session.