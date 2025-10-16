WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The basketball season is here for Waco.

Both men's and women's teams for Baylor and McLennan Community College talked about their upcoming seasons.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark speaks at Baylor basketball luncheon

The Baylor club also welcomed Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark, who spoke on the success of Baylor athletics and their fans.

"I want to congratulate all of you on a great fall. The soccer team is amazing, ranked 10 in the country — big game against TCU, and I'm excited for the football team. I see a lot of improvement and obviously you have a big game this week at TCU. Keep doing what you're doing. I know all of you are so supportive of Baylor and they need your support now more so than ever," Yormark said.

Baylor men's basketball season begins on Nov. 3 at home against Rio Grande Valley, while the Baylor women head to France against Duke.

