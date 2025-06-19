Watch Now
Baylor women's basketball to open season against Duke in Paris

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor women’s basketball will open the 2025-26 season in Paris, France, playing Duke as part of the Oui-Play Paris doubleheader on November 3.

“Being chosen to open the season in an iconic city like Paris is an incredible honor for our university and our team,” said head coach Nicki Collen in the press release.

“This elite event will feature top-tier competition and provide a global stage to showcase our program while continuing to grow the game of women’s basketball around the world. It’s a unique opportunity, both on and off the court, and I’m excited to share this experience with our student-athletes and staff as we create memories that will last a lifetime," Collen said.

This will be the second ever matchup between Baylor and the Blue Devils. Baylor won the last game in the 2010 Elite Eight.

