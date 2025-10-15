The Bluebonnet Battle 2025: Baylor vs TCU preview

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor football is currently 4-2 at the halfway point this season.

The Bears are coming off a much needed bye and the team says they feel refreshed.

"It was a very good time for us, you know, everybody's playing faster now. Everybody's got their recovery, got their bodies back a little bit, so we're ready to explode," safety Devyn Bobby said.

Baylor tends to be a team that thrives off a bye week in recent years. Head coach Dave Aranda spoke on the similarity of the group last year when they were coming off the bye week.

"What's similar is that the guys are hungry. You know, I thought, last year it was kind of us against the world. It's kinda maybe that way still, you know. I think it's guys are hungry, guys want to improve. They're looking for ways, they want to be coached, they want more, they want better," Aranda said.

They will get more as they get round three of the Bluebonnet battle against TCU. The Bears are coming off winning the last match up and they know what to expect.

"You know, it's gonna be a high intense, you know, from the jump, from the start to the finish — it's been a rivalry going on for a long time, so, I just try to tell the guys, you know, just keep our composure -- just play by play we'll be fine," Bobby said.

"It's a big recruiting rivalry. We have a bunch of former players that this means a lot to — you know, our guys that are on our team now remember last year, we got a fair amount of guys that remember a couple of years ago. There's a field goal the other way. And so, a lot of really tight games, competitive games. It's tough to play there. They're fired up for this one," Aranda said.

"I think for a lot of the young guys, first time experiencing it, if us as older guys and leaders don't have them prepared — you know, it's gonna be a rude awakening for us," quarterback Sawyer Robertson said.

"Just being able to get that message across that, hey, these guys are gonna be, these guys are gonna be ready to go. We need to match it or be better, you know. So just kind of that's the message going into it because it is a fun game, it's a fun rivalry," he said.

Baylor takes on TCU this Saturday at 11 a.m.

