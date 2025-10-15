Baylor baseball reveals 2026 schedule

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor baseball reveals its complete 2026 schedule, as announced by head coach Mitch Thompson.

The Bears will play 29 of their 54 regular-season games at Baylor Ballpark.

Those games include conference series against West Virginia, BYU, TCU, Texas Tech, and UCF.

Baylor will open the 2026 season at home against New Mexico State. This will be the first time in 10 years that New Mexico State will play at Baylor.

Under Mitch Thompson, the Bears ended last season 30-22, which tied for the program's most regular season wins since 2017.

