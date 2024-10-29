Belton Hope House is helping fight food insecurity with the use of gardening

BELTON, Texas(KXXV) — There are plenty of places for kids in our Belton neighborhoods to get homework help, board games, and bible study. But they've also got a place outside to learn new things like how to garden and help provide food to put on the family table.



"Tomatoes and cucumbers and snap peas, our herbs do a really good job. Things like basil and cilantro are things that people in our community will use," said Jen Sutton. "It’s not a growing season, so we focus on spring." "We would love to do a fall garden, but you know Texas summers are tough on the garden, and we don’t have anyone to keep it up, but as soon as spring starts again, we will get planted again."

Jen said she enjoys showing local kids how to grow fruits and veggies, which can get expensive in-store. This experience allows the children to have fun while learning these life skills.

"A lot of times kids don't know where their food comes from, so it's important at a young age to teach them where their food comes from," said Sutton.

According to No Kid Hungry Texas, 1/4 of children in Bell County are experiencing food insecurity, which is around 62,000 people. In the past 12 months, 49 percent of Texans reported buying no protein, and another 43 percent admitted to not buying fresh produce for their families. The main reason is inflation.

Nearly a quarter of parents use federal help, food pantries, and food banks. Many families are also taking advantage of free and reduced school meals.

"Maybe if you were able to get reduced meals before now, your kids might be able to get free or reduced breakfast every day at school, and that helps out a lot," said Stacie Sanchez Haree, No Kid Hungry Texas.

The students' produce garden can be found in the outdoor fridge, which is free to our community. The Fridge opened 3 years ago, allowing anyone to take or stock what they need 24/7. The organization is seeking grab-and-go items to go inside, canned food, and bagged items. The new fridge will be installed in a few weeks. Feed My Sheep in Temple will donate it. A new enclosure will also be built

