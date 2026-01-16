Bellmead's Brame Park closes for $400K improvements in the midst of recent vandalism

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Bellmead is moving forward with major renovations to Brame Park despite recent vandalism that damaged the facility's bathrooms for the second time in a year.

Bellmead posted a video on Facebook showing new damage to the Brame Park bathrooms. The vandalism occurred the same week the park closed to undergo renovations and improvements.

"This hurt more than just a building. It's hurting a place that belongs to all of us," the city said in response to the vandalism.

The recent incident follows similar damage in August 2025, when the bathrooms were spray-painted and vandalized shortly after being upgraded.

City officials said the most recent vandalism will not change or delay the planned renovations.

$405,000 investment in park improvements

Bellmead will use more than $400,000 for the park's improvements, according to City Manager Yost Zakhary.

"To say we're excited about Brame Park improvements is an understatement," Zakhary said.

The city will fund the project using $150,000 from a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant, with the remaining approximately $250,000 coming from money the city had set aside for these improvements.

Brame Park spans nearly four acres and is currently Bellmead's most-used park.

"Brame Park is in the heart of Bellmead. It is in the center of Bellmead. It is very easily accessible and the residents love it," Zakhary said.

New features focus on accessibility and safety

The newest improvements include ADA upgrades with new playground equipment like an accessible merry-go-round, shaded canopies for the splash pad and additional lighting throughout the park.

"Lighting is very important to me for aesthetics and for safety," Zakhary said.

The city manager emphasized the importance of making the park accessible to all residents.

"I don't want them because they're in a wheelchair, and not be able to use the park. I don't want them because they're on crutches, not to be able to use the park," Zakhary said.

The improvements are expected to take around 4 months, with the park scheduled to reopen before summer.

Visitors who typically use Brame Park's playground, splash pad or walking areas will need to find alternative locations during the renovation period.

