Bellmead Police investigate criminal mischief, vandalism at park over the weekend

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The Bellmead Police Department is investigating a criminal mischief incident that took place at Brame Park over the weekend.

The incident included vandalism of the restrooms at the park with spray paint on multiple surfaces, including ADA compliant stall partitions that were newly installed on July 16.

Bellmead Police Department

Due to the vandalism, the restrooms will remain closed until further notice.

The City of Bellmead is offering a $1000 reward for information leading to an arrest. If you have any information, contact Detective Harker at (254) 799-0251 and reference case # 25-0076.