Bellmead crime rate declines over past five years, one-quarter decrease since 2020

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The Bellmead Police Department presented a crime trends report from the last five years in front of city council last month, showing a decline in overall crime.



Since 2020, the crime rate has declined by 25 percent

City credits higher officer pay, community engagement, and technology for better effectiveness in neighborhoods

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Bellmead Police Chief Shawn Myatt says there are several reasons why Bellmead has reduced its crime rate.

The city noted the decrease in crime is because of proactive policing, community engagement, higher officer quality, criminal investigation division impact, technological advancements, a holistic approach to crime reduction and sustained crime rate decline.

The city says higher officer pay boosts the overall effectiveness of officer in our neighborhood.

"By doing that it has given us the opportunity to hire more qualified applicants because we can attract them. today it's very hard for most folks to be attracted to law enforcement in general. there's been a huge decline. the more qualified applicants you have in place, the more proactive they are," Myatt said.

Chief Myatt tells me his goal is to continue to work with the entire community to lower the crime rate and have officers be more present in the area.

Follow Bella on social media!