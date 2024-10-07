'They didn't have to tase him': Sister of man who died following altercation with Temple Police speaks

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — One Central Texas woman is left with questions following the death of her brother, after an altercation with Temple police.

25 News spoke with Stacy Gordon, Billy Gordon's sister, after last Thursday's incident.

Billy Gordon was tased four times by Temple police officers before he passed away, and Stacy says she doesn’t want her brother to be remembered the way he’s been portrayed.

She says she'll always remember her brother as happy and fun-loving.

"I want everyone to know he was a good person, and don’t want his last memory to be of him drinking dish soap," Stacy said.

Billy died after a confrontation with the Temple Police Department where he was tased four times.

Temple police say the officer saw Gordon drinking dish soap, and the officer stated "I can’t let him drink that", and tased him.

"He said my brother’s heart stopped — they’re saying he died because of excited delirium — that’s their opinion," Stacy said.

"We won’t know until autopsy comes back this week, and I get to view the body cam footage this week too."

Since then, Billy's sister says the comments on social media have been disturbing.

"The comments online are horrible with things like, 'Another one down', and, 'I would have tased him five times'," Stacy said.

She says her brother was homeless and addicted to drugs, wasn't violent. He was also in a wheelchair after having a foot amputated.

"At the end of the day, I’m not mad at the officer," she said.

"The officers need more education — they didn’t have time to process the situation better."

The Texas Rangers are investigating the incident — per protocol, the officer who deployed the taser is on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.