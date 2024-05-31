Texas non-profit needing volunteers after resources 'used up' following Central Texas storms

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Clean-up and recovery efforts continue in our Central Texas neighborhoods a week after tornadoes destroyed parts of Temple and Bell County, but the trouble didn't stop there as storms continued to roll through day after day over the last two weeks.

Butch Moore is with Texans on Mission and in charge of their Temple recovery efforts. Most of their efforts now are geared towards helping remove trees on homes and blocking properties.

"We've taken in over 200 work orders here in Temple," Moore said.

He said due to high demand they can't take in any more orders but do need volunteers.

"All of our resources are actually used up. We're actually calling in teams from out of state. I've got two teams here from Alabama and we've got a team from Arizona," he said.

To learn more about becoming a volunteer, stop by Memorial Baptist Church at 6161 South 5th Street in Temple or call the church at (254) 773-6831.

Here are some resources the City of Temple provided to us.



Crisis Cleanup Hotline — (512) 201-4814

EMA Individual Assistance Application

Volunteering Opportunites:

If you're active on Facebook, the group Temple, TX - City Watch is where neighbors are sharing information on who needs help and who can help.

