Temple residents confused why Tanglefoot music festival costing city $3 million

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The Tanglefoot Music and Barbecue Festival is coming to Temple this September. Some say the price tag is too hefty costing the city $3,000,000.

The inaugural Tanglefoot Music and BBQ festival promises to be a good time with Parker McCollum headlining and more than a dozen BBQ pits masters from around the country.

Some are upset the city of Temple approved $3,000,000 for the festival. The city tells 25 News that is funded by the hotel/motel tax fund.

City Spokesperson Megan Price explained that money covers the planning and execution of the festival including producer fees, talent, vendors, site logistics, and marketing.

It was originally reported the cost would only be $214,000, but Price says that was wrong. She says the $214,000 was just the marketing budget.

General admission begins at $203 for a two-day pass, but there will be single-day passes made available. Those single-day prices haven’t been announced yet.

Some have taken to Facebook to post their disapproval of the pricing. One says, “The tickets are wayyyyy too expensive. 100$ each day is wild for majority Texas country artists.” Another posting, “Ridiculously priced tickets! You’re not Austin, way to go Temple.”

Others are excited for Temple, saying, “I’m so excited for this opportunity and what it means for Temple! It’s going to be a fantastic event. Can’t wait!”

The city says they looked at similar costs around the country in adopting the festival pricing.

The festival will be on September 12th and 13th at the downtown festival grounds in Temple.