Pignetti's Italian Restaurant in Temple to reopen in 3 to 4 months, following EF-2 tornado

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The oldest Italian restaurant in Temple was totaled by the May 22 tornado.

Lauren Adams walked through Pignetti’s with the owner to see how things are going.

Dumpsters in front of Pignetti’s and locked doors are just a few signs the historic restaurant is closed for now.

The ceiling caved in on May 22 as water came rushing in the restaurant.

"It came quick with hail, rain, and wind. The staff heard a beam snap and moved guests and in came the rain," said owner, Clinton Harwell.

Harwell walked Adams through the restaurant, which is down to the bare bones.

"It’s pretty totaled. It’s gutted back to the shell," he said.

They’ve been able to get a roof overhead, and moved their wine inventory over to their private event space.

They expect the rebuilding process to take about three to four months, and then they’ll reopen with a few new surprises, and the same Italian food and wine they’re known for.

This has been a humbling process for the owner as neighbors have stepped in to help.

“We’ve been here so long and they’re here to support. It’s nice to feel appreciated," Harwell said.

And some good news for wine lovers — Pignetti's is open Tuesdays through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. selling bottled Italian wine to reduce their inventory and create some cash revenue.