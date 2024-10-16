Hilltop Recovery ministries hoping to allow residential stay in January 2025

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — The doors are finally open at Hilltop Recovery Ministries, and Tonya Roper with the organization says the nonprofit is moving forward with being able to heal the women within the community.

The non-profit has been open since May offering their daytime program Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hilltop says they are seeing up to seven people a day, which is great for the overall mission of helping deal with addiction-healing.

The fire suppression system is also now fully funded and under contract — the ministry hopes to open its doors for a residential stay of up to 10 women on January 13, 2025.

“A new lady that’s only been here about two weeks — sweet, sweet lady — her words to us yesterday were, 'Thank you for giving us a safe place — I feel welcomed, I feel loved and I have learned so much about how to stay sober'," Roper said.

Women have the chance to participate in businesses, like making their candles and marketing them.

The non-profit will host its annual banquet on November 2 — click here to learn more.

