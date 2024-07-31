City of Temple to name August 23 as 'Chris Johnson Day', but who was Chris Johnson?

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Pepper Creek Trail in Temple will soon be home to a statue dedicated to Chris Johnson.

He died two years ago, but his father wants his legacy of helping others to live on.

Chris Johnson and his younger brother were adopted by Gary Johnson when Chris was 13 years old.

“It’s easy to feel you did something like rescued him, but that kid rescued me," Gary said.

Gary tells 25 News that he was told Chris would never smile after being in foster care so long, but that wasn’t the case.

Gary says Chris always helped others by volunteering at retirement homes, cleaning graves for veterans, and spending time at city parks.

Chris lost his life in a motorcycle accident in Temple on Thanksgiving night two years ago at just 19-years-old.

“A car pulled out in front of him and he hit the car — I found the accident scene, and they wouldn’t let me get to him. They let me know he didn’t suffer," Gary said.

To remember Chris, the City of Temple will declare August 23rd as "Chris Johnson Day" and reveal a statue dedicated to him.

The statue will be placed alongside a story board on that day at Pepper Creek Trail, not far from the accident site — something his father feels is the best way to turn something good out of a parents worst nightmare.

"His story needs to be told, and his example could easily be followed if more people knew about him," Gary said.

This Saturday at Bold Republic Brewery in Temple, there will be a fundraising event to help raise money for the statue.

Bold Republic Brewery is within walking distance from the future statue site.

To donate, click here.