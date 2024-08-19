5th Street housing project preserves Downtown Temple's beauty

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"If you walk down Fifth Street, especially coming from the Central Adams corridor, you can see that there were a lot of larger homes with large front porches," said Kelly Trietsch Atkison, Assistant Director of Planning Development.

"There's no driveway in the front — they usually had alley access and if they did access the garage there it was usually a detached garage with a single drive that would go along the side of the structure and the parking would be in the rear of the house."

On Fifth Street in Downtown Temple, there are two lots that were donated to the Central Texas Housing Consortium, by the Jenkins family.

"The family that donated the lots had owned them for several years and wanted to make sure they put them toward a good cause," Atkinson said.

The city made sure the design could add to the growing elements of downtown, such as its unique charm.

"Downtown is basically the backyard for the entire community it's a great place for families, young professionals, it's a great place to retire," said Atkison.

Offering Brick paved streets, large trees, and clay sewer lines.

City leaders say the downtown project serves as a testament to how the city's historical culture can be preserved.

"These could have been two typical suburban homes with front entry garages but in a middle of a very urban neighborhood that did not have those characteristics, and it really could have instead of contributing to the neighborhood it might have been just a place to live but instead its a place folks love to live," said Atkins.

