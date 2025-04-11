String of burglaries impacting small business owners in Troy plaza

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — A recent string of break-ins at Settlers Point Plaza has left small business owners in shock and calling for accountability.



Two businesses at Settlers Point Plaza in Troy were recently targeted in break-ins, including a burglary at Ernie’s Fried Chicken and an attempted break-in at Scribbles Frozen Yogurt and Deli.

Owners expressed frustration and heartbreak, especially after thieves stole donation funds meant for the Maynard family, a local family missing since their boat capsized in Alaska.

With burglary cases rising in 2025, business owners hope community support and increased security measures will help identify the suspects and prevent future incidents.

“They will be caught and there is no doubt about that because there's enough Troy pride,” said Kellianne Corbaley, owner of Scribbles Frozen Yogurt and Deli.

Police confirmed that Ernie’s Fried Chicken was broken into, and there was an attempted burglary at Scribbles. Corbaley said the situation has left her feeling frustrated, but she hopes security measures will help identify the suspects.

“It’s irritating, which is why we had put the cameras inside so that we make sure that if we do get broken into we’d catch them,” Corbaley said. “We didn’t put cameras outside because it’s not our property, but we do have them inside.”

Scribbles just opened last month, while Ernie’s Fried Chicken opened last year.

“It’s hard because we get up early to try our best, and to have someone come and try and take that away is heartbreaking for me and my son,” said Connie Loa, co-owner of Ernie’s.

Loa said the suspects busted the restaurant’s doors and cash register. More painful than the damage was the theft of funds she had been raising to help a local family in need.

“We had funds for the family that went missing in Alaska — so we were saving for that and they took that, so it’s heartbreaking,” Loa said.

The Maynard family from Troy has been missing since last August after their boat capsized in Alaska. Loa said her business was trying to support the community while staying afloat themselves.

“We’re just trying to help the community and trying to help our business, not for us to be broken down,” she said.

According to police, Troy saw six burglary cases in 2024. There have already been two reported cases so far this year.

Business owners say they are hopeful police and the community will come together to hold those responsible accountable.

