New businesses set to open in Troy as community continues to grow

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Excitement is building in Troy as the community prepares to welcome two new businesses.



Troy Fitness and Scribbles are the new businesses coming to our community, and the projected opening date is in March.

Troy Nutrition is collaborating with Troy Fitness to bring more customers to its business.

A grocery store is still on people's minds for what they want in the future as Troy continues to develop.

"We're ready for them to open since we've been waiting for over a month now, so we're getting excited," Haven Ramirez, owner of Troy Nutrition, said.

In the coming weeks, Troy Fitness Gym and Scribbles Frozen Yogurt Shop will hold their grand openings, adding to the city’s growing business landscape.

Ramirez, whose shop specializes in protein shakes, is especially eager for the openings, hoping they will bring in new customers. She said business has slowed since she first opened three years ago.

"At the very beginning, it was booming when it was brand new to the community," Ramirez said.

Troy has seen rapid development in recent years, and these new businesses are another sign of the city’s growth.

The new gym is opening across from Troy Nutrition, and Ramirez hopes proximity will help boost her sales.

"We are working out some marketing with them so the members can enjoy us and the gym at the same time," she said.

Despite the excitement over new businesses, many residents say a grocery store remains at the top of their wishlist.

When asked what the town needs most, Ramirez said she supports the idea of a local grocery store over big-name retailers.

"I know prices are always high when it comes to grocery stores, but supporting small and local is a lot nicer than supporting the big chains," she said.

With new businesses on the horizon and more growth expected, residents say Troy's expansion shows no signs of slowing down.

"Troy is growing, and there is no stopping it," Ramirez said.