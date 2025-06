BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — A sentencing hearing is underway in Bell County for Caysen Allison.

A jury found Allison guilty of criminally negligent homicide on April 29, 2025 for the 2022 stabbing death of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School.

Six people have already taken the stand Monday morning. One of them was Ramirez's mother, Amanda Rios.

Caysen Allison faces six months to two years behind bars and up to a $10,000 fine.