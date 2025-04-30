Families react as verdict announced in Belton High School stabbing case

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Caysen Allison faces 6 months to 2 years and up to a $10,000 fine after the verdict in the May 2022 stabbing of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School.



Two very different reactions were evident in the courtroom on Monday, following the judge's reading of the verdict against Caysen Allison.

Gasps were heard in the room, and clapping came from the side of the gallery with Caysen Allison’s family and friends. The verdict came as a surprise to Joe Ramirez’ family, as many left in tears.

After the verdict was announced, Caysen’s defense attorneys met the media, saying although this isn’t the outcome they would have liked, the verdict helps get to the bottom of what happened in a Belton High School Bathroom when Caysen stabbed Joe in May 2022.

“We will continue to fight for Justice for Caysen Allison, a young man who was trying to graduate, trying to avoid trouble, and he was thrust into a terrible situation,” Defense Attorney Zachary Boyd said.

25 News reporter Dominique Leh asked the DA what they had to say to Ramirez’s family.

“Nobody should ever outlive their child. No human being should have their child die in a violent way. I am so sorry for their loss, and the Allison family is sorry for their loss, because there is no good outcome for this. There is no happy ending,” said Zachary Boyd.

But for Joe Ramirez's family and friends, they are left hurt and confused by the verdict.

“What was your reaction when you heard the verdict?” asked Dominique Leh

“I just looked up and was like wow, he just got a slap on the wrist,” said James Sandoval, a friend of Joe.

“It’s unbelievable, it really is, because it feels like what was the point, why did this even happen, I don’t understand it,” Joe's Sister, Ali Ramirez, said.

As for Joe Ramirez’s mother, she’s left with no choice but to keep moving forward after what she is calling an emotionally draining trial.

“He didn’t deserve this," Amanda Rios said. "I truly in my heart believe he didn’t want to go to the woods to fight him. Caysen had made plans, very violent threats to Joe prior to this, and I believe Joe thought that bathroom was the safest place to go ahead and just get it over with."

Joe's mother said her first time watching a video of the stabbing was when it was played in open court.

“It was everything I hoped it wouldn’t be,” she told Dominique.

The defense requested Caysen’s ankle monitor be removed, but Judge Faulkner denied the request.

Sentencing is scheduled to take place within the next six to eight weeks.

