Bell County jury reaches verdict in Caysen Allison trial

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — A Bell County jury has found Caysen Allison not guilty of murder but was instead convicted of criminally negligent homicide.

Allison had been on trial for the 2022 stabbing death of Joe Ramirez at Belton High School.

The trial, which began April 14, included testimony from several witnesses called by the state, including investigators who detailed their interactions with Allison following the incident. Witnesses for both sides also focused heavily on recordings of Allison’s police interrogation.

On Friday, following extensive court discussions, 146th District Court Judge Wade Faulkner instructed the jury to consider three specific charges during deliberations:



Murder with self-defense

Manslaughter with self-defense

Criminally negligent homicide

If convicted, Allison faces a sentence ranging from five to 99 years in prison.