Remains believed to be of missing Maynard family recovered in Alaska; Texas K9s reflect quietly

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Months after joining the effort to find a missing Texas family in the waters off the Alaskan coast, local nonprofit Texas K9s is remaining respectfully silent following the recovery of remains believed to belong to the Maynard family.

“We live in Troy and our grandson actually is in the same class as Colton. So, we decided we’re going to go up — we have a special set of skills on the water and a lot of equipment,” a member of Texas K9s told 25 News in January, shortly before traveling to Alaska to aid in the search.

David and Mary Maynard and their two young sons disappeared in August 2024 when their boat capsized during a family trip. After months of searching, divers this week recovered three sets of remains. The search continues for more remains.

Shortly after their disappearance last year, Bell County State Rep. Brad Buckley called the Maynards “the all-American family” in an interview with 25 News.

“Loved their family, living the American dream, and took a trip that ended very, very tragically,” Buckley said in August 2024.

Bell County State Rep. Brad Buckley, unavailable for an interview this week, issued a written statement instead, saying in part, “...there is relief in knowing that they will be able to be laid to rest in a meaningful way now that they have been found.” His full statement is available on our website.

On Thursday, 25 News' Marc Monroy visited the Texas K9s team in hopes of getting their reaction to the discovery. After speaking with neighbors in the area, the Monroy located Crystal — also known as "Red" — by a nearby lake. She declined to comment out of respect for the Maynard family but offered a ride-along with the practice squad to show their ongoing rescue training.

Footage from the ride shows how the team uses specialized phones to track boat radio signals. Rescue dogs, trained for months, also play a vital role in their search and recovery tactics.

Attempts to reach friends, family, and neighbors of the Maynards were also made, but all declined to speak on camera.

As the community processes the loss, Texas K9s continues its mission quietly, honoring the family it tried so hard to help bring home.

