‘All-American family’: Texas Representative Brad Buckley remembers Troy family of 4 lost at sea in Alaska

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Troy is coming together after a family of four went missing at sea while vacationing in Alaska.

25 News spoke to Texas State Representative Brad Buckley who says the whole town of Troy is shocked by the terrible news.

The Maynard family — David, Mary, 11-year-old Colton, and 7-year- old Brantley — disappeared after officials say their boat capsized Saturday evening in Alaska.

The Coast Guard searched for hours, but suspended their efforts Sunday evening.

Now, the family’s hometown of Troy is left devastated.

"The all-American family— loved their family, living the American dream, and took a trip that ended very very tragically," Buckley said.

Representative Buckley didn’t know the family, but has many friends who knew them and reached out to him.

He tells 25 News the loss hits close to home.

“When you look at the age of the boys, we all pray for a miracle," Buckley said.

He says it has hit the small town extra hard.

Buckley spoke to the Troy ISD superintendent about his plans.

"The superintendent made counselors available for adults and children who need to talk to someone," Buckley .

Many people took to Facebook to offer their condolences and express their shock.

"Oh, this is heartbreaking — God please let them be ok," one user said.

A GoFundMe account has already raised over $12,000, and many in Troy are posting the hashtag #TroyStrong.

"It’s great, tight-knit, small-town Texas at its finest," Buckley said.

25 News reached out to family members but they were too devastated to talk about the loss just yet.

Click here for a GoFundMe supporting the family.