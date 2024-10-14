'They don’t have to be lonely': Killeen church feeds community members for 5 nights

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — "We’re serving them with a dinner that's hands were guided by God and the hands of love," said Lead Cook at Killeen Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Toni Price.

Five nights of dinner, prayer, love, and fellowship — members of the Killeen Seventh-Day Adventist Church are preparing to feed their community because they believe it’s the right thing to do.

Price says said they’re ready to serve the 500 registered guests.

"We’re doing it because we want to be obedient to what God would have us do," Price said.

"We know there are people out in the community that need not only food but love."

The October Blast is the church's way of showing the community some love, and they’re casting their net far and wide.

"We're not just trying to reach out to parents, we're also trying to reach out to empty nesters or soldiers or family members who have soldiers overseas — people in this area that don't really have a conversation partner or a community just to eat," said Pastor at Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Mike Fortune.

Price says they hope this act of outreach reminds people they never have to be alone again.

"Loneliness is a place that people shouldn’t have to go, but it does happen," she said.

"We want them to know that for these five nights, and even after these five nights, they don’t have to be lonely."

Follow Chantale on social media!