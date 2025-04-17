KISD responds to school vouchers passing the House

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — After years of trying, Governor Abbott’s priority bill, “school choice,” has passed the House.

The Texas House gave initial approval early Thursday to a bill that would create 1 billion dollars in a private school voucher program crossing a historic milestone and bringing Governor Greg Abbott’s top legislative priority closer than ever to reaching his desk.

Waco’s State Representative Pat Curry is excited that it passed.

“I think the way we passed it, it will be copasetic with the senate and fly through and get passed into law," Curry said.

“This is an extraordinary victory for the thousands of parents who have advocated for more choices when it comes to the education of their children," Governor Abbott said.

The vote came more than 10 hours after the chamber gave preliminary approval to its sweeping 7.7 billion school funding package, which will provide teachers with pay raises and more money per student.

Killeen ISD turned down an interview about school vouchers, but sent this statement saying in part, “We are confident in our ability to adapt to any changes resulting from education savings accounts. While we cannot anticipate the number of students we may lose due to ESA, the strength of our academic programs, extracurricular offerings, and support services ensures Killeen ISD remains the preferred choice for many families.”

The House must take a final vote, a formality, and then the House and Senate must hash out differences in the two versions of the bill.