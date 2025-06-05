Killeen ISD names new principals for 2025-26 school year

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD has announced a slate of new principal appointments for the 2025–26 school year, placing 10 experienced educators at campuses across the district, including one specialty high school, six middle schools, and three elementary schools.

“We are incredibly grateful for these proven leaders who are answering the call to serve where their strengths can make the greatest impact,” said Dr. Terri Osborne, Deputy Superintendent of Curriculum, Instructio,n and School Leadership.

District leaders say the strategic placements reflect the principals’ leadership strengths and KISD’s commitment to student success.

New Principal Appointments:

Dr. Amber Loubiere returns to KISD as principal of Liberty Hill Middle School. She previously taught at Palo Alto Middle School and held assistant principal roles in Belton and Copperas Cove ISDs.



Kernisha Hill becomes principal of Live Oak Ridge Middle School after leading Palo Alto Middle School since 2019. She's served in various roles in KISD since 2006.



Tomas Sias will lead Manor Middle School after serving as principal at Ira Cross Elementary. He's held administrative roles in KISD since 2012.

Christina Harris transitions to Palo Alto Middle School from her current role as principal of Patterson Middle School. She has been with KISD since 2005.



Latricia Brown takes over as principal of Patterson Middle School following six years at Liberty Hill Middle School. She began her KISD career in 1991.



Melissa Thomas has been appointed principal of Alice W. Douse Elementary, previously serving as a dean of instruction and district instructional coach.



Stephanie Ford will become principal of Ira Cross Elementary, after seven years at Alice W. Douse Elementary and multiple prior roles in the district.



Traci Kotalik has been named principal of Venable Village Elementary, where she's served as assistant principal for the past decade.



Dr. Bobbie Reeders will continue as principal of Roy J. Smith Middle School, having served in the interim role since April. She previously led Pathways Academic Campus.



Miguel Timarky will take over as principal of Pathways Academic Campus after serving as interim principal at the KISD Career Center and former principal of Copperas Cove High School.



Additionally, Central Hicks, a longtime KISD educator, has been named the district’s new Director of Educational Support.

“These strategic assignments reflect our belief in these principals’ ability to lead with purpose, adapt with excellence, and elevate outcomes across our district,” Osborne said.