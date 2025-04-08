Here's more background on interim principal at Roy J. Smith Middle School

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Killeen ISD named a new interim principal for Roy J. Smith Middle School after the former principal resigned following a fatal stabbing at the school last month.

25 News took a deeper dive into her history.

The new interim principal is Dr. Bobbie Reeders.

She has been the principal of KISD’s "Pathways Academic Campus" for 21 years.

That’s a high school within Killeen ISD with a graduation rate of 74.1 percent, that is 14.7 percent less than the KISD average.

KISD described Pathways as a self-paced campus where students can graduate early — an alternative option for students.

"Currently she runs the program which is a system around a drop-out system for those who fall behind in credits or maybe have a life situation that happened where they need to graduate and move on with their lives," Dr. Jo Ann Fey said.

Dr. Reeders has a bachelor and doctorate from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and a masters from Tarleton State University.

We asked to speak with her, but KISD declined our request.

In a statement Dr. Reeders said in part:

"I look forward to working with the students, staff and families at Roy J. Smith. My job is to listen, learn, connect and empower, and help provide a path for a better tomorrow.”

Superintendent Dr. Jo Ann Fey told 25 News Dr. Reeders has strong ties to the community and a successful, proven track record.

“She runs a tidy ship. It’s a very successful campus. So she has been named as interim, but we are currently looking for that principal as well as others that are retiring," Dr. Fey said.

We tried speaking to parents Tuesday in the pick-up line, but no one wanted to go on camera.

One parent told us she hopes the interim principal will be better for serving the students.

Dr. Reeders first official day will be Wednesday at the middle school.

Dr. Reeders will remain principal there at Pathways after she finishes as interim principal at Roy J. Smith.