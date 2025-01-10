Killeen Fire on standby to deploy to L.A. to help with wildfires

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — In response to the Los Angeles wildfires the Killeen Fire Department stands ready to help when needed.

25 News’ Lauren Adams talked to the Killeen fire chief who says they are on standby. Killeen Fire Chief James Kubinski watched the fires burn and says he felt for everyone including the firefighters.

Chief Kubinski says, “I can tell you that feeling of being overwhelmed was probably on the mind of the incident command officers.”

Since then, Killeen Fire received a request Thursday to help battle the fires. Kubinski says, “I have shared our ability to fill a request for a fire engine, a brush truck and a strike team leader so seven personnel.”

He’s waiting to hear back from the Texas Department of Emergency Management to see if they will have to respond. If they get orders to deploy, the firefighters will have to be ready within two hours.

Chief Kubinski says as the 15th largest fire department in the state of Texas, with 263 personnel, the Killeen Fire Department can fulfill most requests. Kubinski says, “We’re fortunate to do that, and it’s in my opinion to be on the ready at all times. Last year we deployed more than 20 times.”

One of those 20 times was to the Texas Panhandle for the Smokehouse Creek Fire last February which became the largest wildfire in the state's history - burning 1.1 million acres.

As for Los Angeles, Chief Kubinski says his department stands ready and he feels for everyone out west.

Kubinski says, “My heart goes out to the entire state, not just those affected. It affects the entire state.” The chief says if they end up not being needed for firefighting equipment and personnel, he has structural collapse techs who might be deployed instead.