Former KHA executive director pleads guilty to theft of government property

UPDATE

DeAdra Johnson pleaded guilty on one count of theft of government theft according to court documents from Tuesday.

25 News will continue to follow this story as it moves through the court system.

ORIGINAL STORY

The federally indicted former executive director of the Killeen Housing Authority (KHA), DeAdra Johnson, is currently employed for the City of Austin.

25 News spoke with a city spokesperson who said that Johnson has been employed by the city since August 2022 as a project coordinator for Section 8 housing, but she does not handle funds.

The spokesperson said that the city is aware of the federal indictment, but as a fair chance employer they address these types of situations on a case-by-case basis.

"As soon as the city is made aware of the situation, we consider whether or not the charges have any relation or impact on the employee’s ability to perform their job," the city spokesperson wrote in a statement to 25 News.

"In this case, the employee is a project coordinator and does not handle any funds. She was hired August 2022 and currently remains employed with the City."

On January 19, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Johnson was arrested by the FBI on embezzlement charges of federal funds for personal use during her time as KHA's executive director.

A federal judge set her bond at $25,000, which she has since paid and been released.

