Feds arrest former Killeen Housing Authority executive director on embezzlement charges

WACO, Texas — The U.S. Department of Justice in the Western District of Texas said the former executive director the Killeen Housing Authority (KHA) has been arrested on charges of embezzlement of federal funds for personal use while in her position.

According to a press release from the DOJ, 52-year-old DeAdra Johnson of Austin stole thousands of dollars intended for KHA programs.

In a federal indictment, the DOJ said Johnson used stolen funds to, "pay for personal vehicle down payments; vehicle repairs and loan payments; monthly rent; electricity and internet service bills; home furniture purchases; and the purchase of a flight for personal travel.”

The Killeen Housing Authority managed more than 50 public housing residential units and had programs for low-income families searching for affordable housing.

According to the release, KHA had an annual contract with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUB) and received several hundred thousand dollars a year in federal aid.

Federal authorities have charged Johnson with nine counts of theft of government property and one count of false statement.

If Johnson is convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison per theft charge and five years for the false statement charge—a total of 95 years in federal prison.

The Housing and Urban Development Office of Inspector General’s (OIG) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating this case.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Greg Gloff and Siddharth Dadhich.