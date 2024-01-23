Tenants react to FBI arresting former Executive Director of Killeen Housing Authority

KILLEEN, Texas — In September 2023, the majority of the staff at Killeen Housing Authority resigned after a report claimed a lot of funds had been mishandled.

Those resignations included the Executive Director serving at the time.

It was soon after that I met Tom Brennan and his wife Dolores, who were having a lot of trouble with the Killeen Housing Authority.

”Repairs are not being done. I have 129 work orders out on this apartment, just since July,” said Tom Brennan in October.

“We don’t have a heater, we don’t have an oven, we don’t have a washing machine, we’ve got plumbing leaks, and things like that.”

Since our last conversation in December, a lot of their issues have been taken care of.

”We’re doing better,” Brennan said.

"I wouldn’t say a lot of things are taken care of but a number of things are."

"About 10 percent of our work orders are done and the serious things, like the heater, have been taken care of."

The Brennans said much of what they were going through was under the watch of that Executive Director that resigned in September, DeAdra Johnson.

She was arrested on the 19th for charges related Federal Embezzlement that were intended for residents like the Brennans.

The Department of Justice said in the indictment that Johnson, “stole thousands of dollars designated for KHA programs and used them for personal use. A federal indictment alleges that Johnson used the stolen funds to pay for personal vehicle downpayments; vehicle repairs and loan payments; monthly rent; electricity and internet service bills; home furniture purchases; and the purchase of a flight for personal travel.”

Charges the Brennans weren’t surprised to hear.

”This is like, she’s stealing from the poor, stealing from the blind, and that’s the lowest of the low isn’t it,”

The Brennans say they had been raising alarms about Ms. Johnson since 2018 and are glad someone is taking action.

25 News reached to the City of Killeen who says that KHA is not under their control and the current Director of the Killeen Housing Authority said in an email rely stating that, “Moving forward, the Killeen Housing Authority is committed to maintain collaborative relations with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. KHA will continue to fulfill our obligations responsibly and ensure that our operations align with the highest standards set by the department.”

The investigation that led to Ms. Johnson’s arrest started before the current KHA board was in place.

The Brennans say they feel vindicated, and Tom says her arrest happened on his birthday and could've asked for a better gift.

We did some digging on Deirdre Johnson turns out after she resigned from the Killeen Housing Authority, she went to work for the city of Austin.

Johnson's worked there since August 2022 as a project coordinator for Section Eight housing, the city of Austin tells us that she's still employed in that role and that Johnson does not handle any funds.

A federal judge set her bond at $25,000 on Friday.

Johnson paid it and has since been released.