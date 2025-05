KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Alisha Jones is the new head coach for Lady Eagles girls basketball, as announced by Ellison High School.

Jones graduated from Ellison High School and played at Minot State University.

She would make her way back to Ellison in 2022 as an assistant coach.

Jones takes the position over Sherry McKinnon, who retires after 18 seasons with the Lady Eagles. McKinnon would win 417 games in her time with Ellison

