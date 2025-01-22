3 Central Texas family members out of hospital after being hit by truck inside Killeen Mall before Christmas

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — It's been a month since a pick-up truck drove into the Killeen Mall plowing down four people — with three of those from the same family.

Those victims are now out of the hospital and back together once again at home.

Three members of the Moreno family were run over inside JC Penney’s at checkout.

Their injuries came after a black pick-up truck on the run from police drove into the store four days before Christmas.

According to the GoFundMe page, now all three are now finally home.

Jacqueline is receiving physical therapy and nurse care at home.

Lesyalie, who had multiple facial fractures underwent facial reconstruction surgery and will begin physical therapy at home soon.

The GoFundMe page says she has a long road to recovery and is still in a lot of pain.

Shameris, the six-year-old little girl whose ankle was broken, is back in school in a pink cast — which all her friends are signing.

Some good news, she’s only using her wheelchair at school.

This incident affected the whole community right before the holidays, especially the Moreno’s church family.

After the incident, we spoke to the Moreno’s family pastor.

"It was very difficult — we took off running to the hospital," said pastor of Iglesia Cristiana Monte Sinai, Dennis Feliciano.

The GoFundMe page has raised more than $54,000, with people still donating.

"We are blessed and thankful because they are finally all together where all the love, care and support are the perfect medicine for their recovery," the Moreno family said in a statement.

As for the pick-up truck driver who caused the chaos, he was shot and killed by a DPS trooper.

The Texas Rangers are still investigating why the driver was running from police.

If you would like to donate to the Moreno family, click here.