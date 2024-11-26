'It's pure joy': Killeen Unity Line Dancers promoting movement throughout Bell County

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — "I was in the park just dancing by myself with a speaker and people just started joining, and this is what it turned out to be four years later," said Myraiam Rodriguez with Unity Line Dancers.



The group has open public practices four times a week

More events are coming up

Line dancing group started during the pandemic

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Killeen Unity Line Dancers have been around the community since 2020, helping Central Texans get up and moving.

“Line dance is not only fun, it really is fitness,” Yvonne Yates said.

"The best thing about Unity Line Dancers is going to the rehab centers and entertaining the residents there and dancing with them and sitting down and talking with them,“ Rodriguez said.

“I think dancing is the universal language it doesn’t matter what language you speak or anything,” said another member, Katrina Suggs.

The crew has recently received a Star Award from the Killeen City Council.

“Have you ever looked in the streets or in the nursing home and you’re seeing them doing the electric slide and in the wheelchairs, wondering — how did they do that?" said Nina Cobb, Representative of District 3.

The award recognizes their impact throughout Bell County.

“It's pure joy even when you’re messing up,“ said Christopher Dean, another member.

25 News reporter Epiphany La'Sha witnessed as she hopped in for a quick step!

Christopher Dean has been in the group for about nine months, andsays it's a workout he can do with his wife, as he is one of the two men in the group.

“They help everybody help everybody,” Dean said.

The line dance Classes are Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. and Tuesday evenings from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Greater Vision Community Church Family Life Center located at 2000 East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Wednesday, November 27 @ 2:30 p.m.

Hill Country Heights Rehab and Nursing Home, 810 Industrial Avenue, Copperas Cove, Texas 76522

(Monthly birthday celebration)



Saturday, December 7 @ 7 p.m.

Kappa Sigma Lambda Chapter Young Royalty Teen Pageant, Killeen Arts and Activity Center, 801 North Fourth Street, Killeen, Texas 76541

Kappa Sigma Lambda Chapter Young Royalty Teen Pageant, Killeen Arts and Activity Center, 801 North Fourth Street, Killeen, Texas 76541



Tuesday, December 10 from 4 to 8 p.m.

H-E-B Feast of Sharing, Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, Texas 76542 (Tentatively scheduled to dance at 4:35 p.m.)

H-E-B Feast of Sharing, Killeen Civic and Conference Center, 3601 S W S Young Dr, Killeen, Texas 76542 (Tentatively scheduled to dance at 4:35 p.m.)

