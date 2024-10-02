HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show preparing for upcoming show in Belton

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — "Snakes, lizards, geckos, turtles, frogs — everything you can think of in the exotic world,” said the owner of HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Shows, Shawn Gray.

Central Texans can expect to see many different creatures and critters at the HERPS Exotic Reptile and Pet Show in Belton this weekend.

"We're excited about this weekend because it's a new show for us, it's a new location and our outreach has been crazy," Gray said.

"People want us to be here — they're excited."

The show will be an opportunity for neighbors to learn more about reptiles and other animals.

"It's set up just like a trade show — you come in if you're looking for a pet or if you have questions about owning an exotic animal — this is the place to come," Gray said.

Gray says he hopes Central Texans attending this weekend's show leave a lot more knowledgeable and a little less fearful.

We want people to come in and experience this, and then come back or go to another location and grow our community."

The event is this Saturday, Oct. 5 and this Sunday, Oct. 6th in Belton at the Bell County Expo Center from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Tickets will only be sold at the door for $10 — for more information, click here.

